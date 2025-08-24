Home / World

Sequoia National Park authorities take down massive marijuana farm

The illegal marijuana farm caused harm beyond the 13 acres it occupied

Officials recently took down a huge illegal marijuana farm in Sequoia National park.

The crew cleared almost 2,377 mature marijuana plants and 2,000 pounds of toxic waste that had caused significant damage to the environment.

As per multiple reports, much of the cleanup was done by hands and with helicopters by National Park Service rangers and Bureau of Land Management special agents.

Authorities believe that marijuana farm was part of a highly organized drug-trafficking operation similar to others that have affected Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks for almost 20 years.

During that time, officials have removed nearly 300,000 illegal plants, valued at around $850 million.

As per the reports, the illegal marijuana farm caused harm beyond the 13 acres it occupied as pesticides used there may have contaminated the surrounding areas, posing a risk to both the visitors and wildlife.

Reports further suggested that the water diverted from creeks to grow these plants significantly reduced the amount of water available for wildlife and plants in the park.

According to the National Park Service, each marijuana plant can use six to eight gallons of water daily.

So far, no arrest has been made in connection with the illegal marijuana farm and the investigation is still ongoing.

