UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'

The UAE National Day is celebrated yearly on December 2, to commemorate the formation of the country

  • by Web Desk
  • November 13, 2024
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'

UAE gets a new Eid!

The UAE’s National Day celebrations have officially been renamed ‘Eid Al Etihad’, the organizing committee announced on Tuesday, marking the country's unification on December 2, 1971.

According to the Khaleej Times, this name change reflects the country’s “identity, symbolising heritage, unity, strength, and national pride.”

The upcoming eid will fall on 2 and 3 December, with a four-day weekend for residents.

“We are delighted to invite everyone to share in the joy of this historic moment as we celebrate the unification of the seven Emirates. To support these festivities, we have created comprehensive guides to inspire and assist in preparations to celebrate sustainably,” Eisa Alsubousi, director of Strategic and Creative Affairs, said.

He further added, “For example, we can repurpose existing decorations to celebrate Eid Al Etihad… whether you’re at home, school, or work, there’s always a way to contribute consciously and make a positive impact.”

Meanwhile, Khalid Jasim Al Midfa also highlighted the significance of renewing loyalty to the nation and its leadership.

“The anniversary of the Emirates’ union (Eid Al Itihad) is a day to renew our pledge of loyalty to the nation and its leadership,” he said.

Khalid further added, “It is also an opportunity to reaffirm our ongoing commitment to strengthening the UAE’s standing as a leading global destination for tourism, investment, and living, as well as a beacon of progress and prosperity.”

The UAE National Day is celebrated yearly on December 2, to commemorate the formation of the United Arab Emirates.

