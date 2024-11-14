World

Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan

The government of Punjab introduced a first-ever comprehensive 10-year policy to tackle smog

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Pakistans Punjab takes action against worlds worst smog with new plan
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan

Pakistan’s Punjab province has finally launched a comprehensive plan to reduce air pollution.

In response to the alarming air quality crisis in Pakistan’s most populated province, the provincial government led by Maryam Nawaz Sharif has unveiled a 10-year plan.to combat the region's deadly smog.

The government of Punjab introduced Punjab’s first-ever comprehensive 10-year policy to tackle smog and enhance environmental protection.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a post on X (former Twitter) that the 10-year policy will help to reduce emissions from various sectors in a phased manner.

As per the new measures, the nation’s first vehicle certification scheme, fuel quality checks and distribution of new farming machinery to prevent crop residue burning will be introduced.

To note, on Wednesday morning, Swiss monitor IQAir recorded an air quality index of 447 in Lahore, well beyond the level of 50 which is considered as safest.

Punjab was the most polluted in the world for most of November, which prompted the local administration to take several actions, including closing schools and banning wedding functions from November till January.

“This is nothing new and a similar plan was presented last year as well,” said Dawar Butt, co-director at the Pakistan Air Quality Initiative.

Butt added, “There are no benchmarks and no costing has been done on how to achieve this.”

For the unversed, since the grey smog covered Punjab more than 900 people were admitted to the hospital in a single day in Punjab’s capital Lahore.

Alexandra Daddario shares touching first postpartum photo with newborn

Alexandra Daddario shares touching first postpartum photo with newborn
Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims

Sydney Sweeney slams Hollywood’s ‘fake’ women empowerment claims
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan

Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot

Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot

World News

Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
2024 Booker Prize: Samantha Harvey wins award for space story 'Orbital'
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Nigeria faces growing hunger crisis amid floods
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Kazakhstan's Ile-Balkhash Reserve welcomes first pair of tigers in 70 years
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Donald Trump gives major role to Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy in ‘government’
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
THIS hidden masterpiece beat global giants to claim world building of the year
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Over-speeding wedding bus claims 14 lives in northern Pakistan
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
2,600-year-old Celtic tomb unveiled in Germany with surprising preservation
Google to add new features to its Gemini chatbot
Marco Rubio who once mocked Trump now set to become US Secretary of State