New Jersey mayor arrested for drunk driving with young son in car

Mayor Gina LaPlaca's drunk driving arrest sparks outrage and calls for resignation

A New Jersey mayor, Gina LaPlaca, has been arrested for drunk driving with his young son.

According to Sky News, the mayor in the bodycam video released by the police could be seen stumbling and losing her balance multiple times at the time of arrest.

In footage, the police officers are approaching Lumberton mayor outside her home on St Patrick's Day on March 17, 2025, as she took out her young son, whom she picked up from daycare, out of his car seat.

A Lumberton Township police officer told her, “We had multiple claims that you ran a red light, you were swerving."

LaPlaca replied, “Oh, I'm sorry.”

When police, during a field sobriety test, asked her to balance on one leg, she failed and lost her balance.

As per a police summons, a witness shared LaPlaca's video with the police in which she is driving erratically, almost hitting a utility pole.

Notably, her car’s wing mirror was spotted damaged in the police bodycam footage.

The officers have also found a water bottle with alcohol and a small bottle of spirits in her car.

Furthermore, LaPlaca's arrest for drunk driving has sparked widespread outrage, and the residents of Lumberton are now asking her to resign from her position.

Amy Callahan, a Lumberton business owner, told NBC News, “There is a huge black eye and black cloud over our town right now. I do believe that we need to move forward as a community and for us to truly turn the page. I believe that cannot occur with her on our council."

LaPlaca is scheduled to appear before the court on April 15, 2025.

