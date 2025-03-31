Tonga hit with powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake after Myanmar's deadly quake

Days after Myanmar's deadly earthquake, the Pacific island country, Tonga, jolted with a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.
According to CBS News, a major earthquake hit an archipelago nation in the South Pacific Ocean that comprises some 170 islands on Monday, March 31, 2025.
The US Geological Survey estimated that the 7.0 magnitude quake struck roughly 60 miles northeast of the main island, Tongatapu, and about 50 miles southeast of a different island in the archipelago called Pangai.
As per the early analysis, Tongatapu and Pangai would have experienced light to moderate jolts because of the earthquake.
The earthquake occurred at 1:18 am local time. So far no injuries or damages have been reported, but it has triggered a tsunami warning.
Toga Meteorological Services has issued a tsunami warning and advised people within the threat area to move to the designated tsunami evacuation sites or evacuate to higher ground or take shelter inside steel or concrete buildings.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Honolulu, Hawaii, also issued a warning to alert people about the potential threats and dangerous waves.
Notably, this quake came two days after the massive and deadly 7.7 Myanmae earthquake that has left over 1600 dead, thousands of people injured and over 200 missing in the two major urban areas of the country, Mandalay and Naypyidaw.
