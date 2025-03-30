World

UK Clock Change 2025: Collector spends 45 minutes adjusting 52 timepieces

David Abbott retired police officer has spent the last 20 years collecting clocks that others had thrown away

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
UK transitioned to British Summer Time (BST) on Sunday, March 30 and many people might have been annoyed about adjusting their clocks

However, for clock collector David Abbott this was an exciting moment.

He eagerly updated all 52 clocks in his home in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

A 75-year-old retired police officer has spent the last 20 years collecting clocks that others had thrown away.

It took him about 45 minutes to adjust them all and he jokingly said that his wife is very patient and supportive of his hobby.

He said, “All my clocks are mechanical clocks and they have to be put forward.”

Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

David added, "I like it - I know spring is here, I put all my clocks forward and I'm a happy bunny.”

He planned to wake up at 5:00 AM BST to start the time-consuming task of adjusting all his clocks.

David prefers changing the clocks in the spring because switching from BST to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) in the fall is more difficult.

He explained that during the autumn change, all the clocks must be stopped because they can't be wound backward.

David has been passionate about clocks since he was 15 and after retiring 20 years ago, this passion became a major part of his life.

10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025

