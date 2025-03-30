World

Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

The prestigious medal was awarded to Second Lieutenant Michael Paul Benner

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

A rare George Cross medal from 1957 which was bought for just £20 at a car boot sale is now set to be auctioned and could sell for up to £2 million.

This prestigious medal was awarded to Second Lieutenant Michael Paul Benner, who sadly died while bravely trying to rescue a fellow soldier during a training exercise in the Austrian mountains.

Michael was leading a group of six men on a challenging 12,400-foot climb to the summit of Grossglockner.

On their way down, a storm caused the path to become dangerously icy.

Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

One of his men lost his footing and began to fall and in an attempt to rescue him, Benner acted instinctively but both tragically fell to their deaths down the steep mountainside.

Related: Titanic captain’s watch fetches record-breaking price at auction

His medal was later found among military collectibles at a car boot sale in East Yorkshire, where someone unknowingly bought it for just £20.

Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction

Now, the medal is set to be auctioned at Heckmondwike Auctions on April 1, 2025, as per ExpressUK.

The seller has set a minimum price of £60,000 to £80,000 but the auction house notes that a similar George Cross medal once sold for an impressive £2.1 million.

Related: $100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction

South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder