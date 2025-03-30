South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave

A man in South Korea is under investigation for allegedly starting a wildfire that killed 30 people.
As per BBC, authorities suspect that the fire began while the 56-year-old man was performing an ancestral ritual near a family grave on a hillside in Uiseong county, North Gyeongsang province.
Although he has been officially charged, he has not been arrested. He will be questioned after officials finish investigating the site but he denies any involvement.
Officials confirmed that after 10 days of burning, the fires were finally brought under full control.
As per the reports, investigators questioned the suspect's daughter who claimed that the fire started when her father used a cigarette lighter to burn tree branches hanging over the graves.
Most of the people who died in the wildfire were older adults in their 60s and 70s.
The fires have already destroyed approximately 4,000 structures, including homes, factories, and several national treasures.
Not only that, the wildfire caused widespread destruction, including damage to historic temples and buildings.
The fires destroyed Goun Temple, which was built in 618 AD and was one of the largest temples in the province.
As per the reports, a Buddhist architectural structure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910), considered a national treasure, has been destroyed.
