World

South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave

Most of the people who died in the wildfire were older adults in their 60s and 70s

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 30, 2025
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave
South Korea wildfire: Suspect allegedly started fire near family grave

A man in South Korea is under investigation for allegedly starting a wildfire that killed 30 people.

As per BBC, authorities suspect that the fire began while the 56-year-old man was performing an ancestral ritual near a family grave on a hillside in Uiseong county, North Gyeongsang province.

Although he has been officially charged, he has not been arrested. He will be questioned after officials finish investigating the site but he denies any involvement.

Officials confirmed that after 10 days of burning, the fires were finally brought under full control.

Related: South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites

As per the reports, investigators questioned the suspect's daughter who claimed that the fire started when her father used a cigarette lighter to burn tree branches hanging over the graves.

Most of the people who died in the wildfire were older adults in their 60s and 70s.

The fires have already destroyed approximately 4,000 structures, including homes, factories, and several national treasures.

Not only that, the wildfire caused widespread destruction, including damage to historic temples and buildings.

The fires destroyed Goun Temple, which was built in 618 AD and was one of the largest temples in the province.

As per the reports, a Buddhist architectural structure from the Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910), considered a national treasure, has been destroyed.

Related: Wildfires in South Korea claim 18 lives, destroy 7th century temple

Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
Rare George Cross medal discovered at car boot sale heads to auction
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll Rises to 1,600 as rescue efforts intensify
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Denmark fires back at US vice president's criticism over Greenland
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Honeybee colonies on brink of catastrophic 70% decline in 2025
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Disney faces heat from US communications regulator over DEI initiatives
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Utah makes history: First US state to ban fluoride in public water
Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
Columbia University president resigns after announcing sweeping policy changes
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
World oldest geckos, aged 60, 64 discovered in New Zealand
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
Andrew Tate ex makes shocking claims about influencer: 'I was scared to death'
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
10 world's best man-made structures you need to see in 2025
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
Myanmar earthquake: Death toll reaches at least 150, 700 injured
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder
World’s longest-tailed cat: Meet new Guinness record holder