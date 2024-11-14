World

World's longest nonstop commercial flight to get first-class upgrade soon

Singapore Airlines' nonstop 19-hour flight to NYC will have luxurious options in 2026

  • by Web Desk
  • November 14, 2024
Singapore Airlines nonstop 19-hour flight to NYC will have luxurious options in 2026
Singapore Airlines' nonstop 19-hour flight to NYC will have luxurious options in 2026

The world’s second-best airline in 2024, Singapore Airlines (SIA), is all set to upgrade its longest flight in the world with luxurious options for passengers.

According to CNN, the airline has recently approved a multi-year 1.1 billion Singapore dollars (around $821 million) program to upgrade its 41 Airbus A350-900 aircraft with long-haul luxurious cabins.

As part of the upgrade, the SIA will add first-class seats to its seven A350-900ULR planes that currently have premium economy and business class cabins only. It was also reported that all seven planes will have four first-class seats, 70 business-class seats, and 58 premium economy seats.

Meanwhile, the 34 A350-900 aircraft will feature 42 business-class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 192 economy seats.

Notably, SIA’s A350-900ULR is designed for extremely long flights, including the longest nonstop commercial flight from Singapore Changi Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, which takes between 18 and 19 hours on average.

Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of SIA, said in a statement, “Over the past six years, we have extensively engaged customers and stakeholders in the design of our next-generation long-haul cabin products, anticipating their evolving preferences and expectations down to the finest detail.”

“The new first-class and business-class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board. Premium economy class and economy class customers can also look forward to refreshed cabin interiors that enhance their travel experience,” it added.

Currently, SIA offers first-class seats on one of its Boeing 777 planes and private “suites” on one of its Airbus A380s.

Furthermore, the first upgraded A350-900 long-haul aircraft will most likely come into service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR will be available for service in the first quarter of 2027.

Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’

Glen Powell breaks silence on replacing Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible’
Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie

Minal Khan teases her next destination with new airport selfie

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo

Prince William, Kate Middleton mark King Charles' 76th birthday with unseen photo
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift

World News

Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
World's largest coral discovered in Pacific Ocean: ‘Visible from space’
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Brazil Supreme Court bomb blast: One dead in explosive attack
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Pakistan's Punjab takes action against world's worst smog with new plan
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Melania Trump to break tradition: Will not move to White House full-time
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
2024 Booker Prize: Samantha Harvey wins award for space story 'Orbital'
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
UAE renames National Day celebrations to 'Eid Al Etihad'
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
German athletes balance between hot air balloons to claim slackline world record
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Nigeria faces growing hunger crisis amid floods
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Kazakhstan's Ile-Balkhash Reserve welcomes first pair of tigers in 70 years
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
'Upset' from divorce driver takes lives of 35 people in China
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Virgin Australia grounds flights to and from Bali amid Volcano eruption
Mark Zuckerberg surprises wife Priscilla Chan with touching anniversary gift
Donald Trump gives major role to Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy in ‘government’