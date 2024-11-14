World's longest nonstop commercial flight to get first-class upgrade soon

The world’s second-best airline in 2024, Singapore Airlines (SIA), is all set to upgrade its longest flight in the world with luxurious options for passengers.
According to CNN, the airline has recently approved a multi-year 1.1 billion Singapore dollars (around $821 million) program to upgrade its 41 Airbus A350-900 aircraft with long-haul luxurious cabins.
As part of the upgrade, the SIA will add first-class seats to its seven A350-900ULR planes that currently have premium economy and business class cabins only. It was also reported that all seven planes will have four first-class seats, 70 business-class seats, and 58 premium economy seats.
Meanwhile, the 34 A350-900 aircraft will feature 42 business-class seats, 24 premium economy seats, and 192 economy seats.
Notably, SIA’s A350-900ULR is designed for extremely long flights, including the longest nonstop commercial flight from Singapore Changi Airport to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, which takes between 18 and 19 hours on average.
Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer of SIA, said in a statement, “Over the past six years, we have extensively engaged customers and stakeholders in the design of our next-generation long-haul cabin products, anticipating their evolving preferences and expectations down to the finest detail.”
“The new first-class and business-class seat designs will incorporate thoughtful elements that push the boundaries of comfort, luxury, and modernity, allowing our customers to relax or work effortlessly on board. Premium economy class and economy class customers can also look forward to refreshed cabin interiors that enhance their travel experience,” it added.
Currently, SIA offers first-class seats on one of its Boeing 777 planes and private “suites” on one of its Airbus A380s.
Furthermore, the first upgraded A350-900 long-haul aircraft will most likely come into service in the second quarter of 2026, while the first A350-900ULR will be available for service in the first quarter of 2027.