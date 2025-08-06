Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Legendary radio host Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM as his five-year $500 million contract winds down, according to a report.
The 71-year-old shock jock would be open to a short-term contract if the price is right, but he’s also considering calling it quits with SiriusXM, sources familiar with the negotiations told The Daily Mail.
As per the source, “He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this. He is off in the summer but this year has been saying ‘maybe I should retire.”
The insider noted that Stern is irritated with SiriusXM’s reliance on competing radio star Andy Cohen.
Stern started the second iteration of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM in 2006 and has remained a staple ever since.
The host’s reputation has flip-flopped over the years between being regarded as an awe-inspiring dominator who could pry anything out of any guest to an out-of-touch has-been.
Stern has struggled to clarify his identity over the last few years while insisting that he is “woke” and simultaneously doing layup interviews with people like former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris despite leaning Republican earlier in his storied career.