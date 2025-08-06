Home / World

Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Legendary radio host Howard Stern facing possible exit from SiriusXM after two-decade

Howard Sterns future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end
Howard Stern's future with SiriusXM in jeopardy as contract nears end

Legendary radio host Howard Stern faces an uncertain future at SiriusXM as his five-year $500 million contract winds down, according to a report.

The 71-year-old shock jock would be open to a short-term contract if the price is right, but he’s also considering calling it quits with SiriusXM, sources familiar with the negotiations told The Daily Mail.

As per the source, “He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this. He is off in the summer but this year has been saying ‘maybe I should retire.”

The insider noted that Stern is irritated with SiriusXM’s reliance on competing radio star Andy Cohen.

Stern started the second iteration of “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM in 2006 and has remained a staple ever since.

The host’s reputation has flip-flopped over the years between being regarded as an awe-inspiring dominator who could pry anything out of any guest to an out-of-touch has-been.

Stern has struggled to clarify his identity over the last few years while insisting that he is “woke” and simultaneously doing layup interviews with people like former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris despite leaning Republican earlier in his storied career.

You Might Like:

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative

China takes extreme measures to tackle low birth rate with new initiative
Amid declining population and low birth rates China is encouraging its citizens to have more children

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona

Medical transport plane crash claims four lives in Arizona
The aircraft was carrying two pilots and two healthcare providers and no patients were onboard

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role

Swedish PM sparks criticism over frequent AI use in his role
Swedish prime minister receives serious warnings from tech experts over the use of AI in running the country

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort

Famous ‘monolith’ boat removed from Lake Mead amid cleanup effort
This boat, nicknamed the 'monolith of Lake Mead,' was often used informally by people to notice changes in the lake's water level

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95

Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first democratically elected president dies at 95
Ion Iliescu was in charge during the country's trouble shift from communism to democracy

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report

Titan submarine disaster exposed in shocking new report
All five people on the Titan submersible died when it imploded during its trip to the Titanic wreckage

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst

Uttarakhand flash floods: Dozens feared trapped after deadly cloudburst
Shocking videos of the disaster show a huge wave of water rushing through the area, breaking and damaging buildings

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge

UK-France migrant agreement comes into force amid Channel crossing surge
2025 is likely to break records for the number of people crossing the Channel