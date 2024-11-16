Sci-Tech

Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side

An analysis of samples collected from the Moon revealed basalt fragments, formed from volcanic eruptions

  • by Web Desk
  • November 16, 2024
Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side
Scientists uncover signs of volcanic eruptions on Moon’s hidden side

The US and Chinese researchers have recently made a shocking revelation about the Moon’s mysterious far side.

The study published in the Nature and Science journals revealed that volcanoes erupted on the Moon’s far side billions of years ago.

An analysis of samples collected by a Chinese mission found that these samples revealed basalt fragments, formed from volcanic eruptions that are over 4.2 billion years old.

The rock and dust samples were collected by the Chang’e-6 spacecraft from the far side of the Moon for the first time after a nearly two-month mission full of risks.

Researchers, led by experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences used radiometric dating to determine the age of the volcanic rock.

The analysis also revealed a surprisingly young eruption that occurred about 2.83 billion years ago, a phenomenon not seen on the near side of the Moon.

Professor Qiuli Li from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics wrote in a detailed peer review, "This is an incredibly exciting study. It is the first geochronology study to come from the Chang’e-6 samples, and will be of immense importance to the lunar and planetary science community."

It is pertinent to note that although it is commonly known as the “dark side,” this area of the Moon gets ample sunlight.

Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
Google's AI threatens US student with shocking message 'please die'
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
WhatsApp unveils revamped communities tab for easier navigation
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
Elon Musk adds Microsoft as defendant in battle against OpenAI
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
SpaceX plans December tender offer amid continued growth
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Google Maps unveils exciting new features to simplify shopping and route planning
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
Meta to begin ad rollout on Threads in early 2025
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
WhatsApp now lets you caption and edit GIFs for more personalized chats
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
TikTok teams up with Getty Images to power AI-generated ads and avatars
Google launches AI powered tools to detect phone scams
Google launches AI powered tools to detect phone scams
New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
New AI tool can trace your every step using microbial ‘fingerprints’: Here's how
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
WhatsApp rolls out exciting themed Icons for better chat recognition
Glowing sea slug 'mystery mollusk' stuns California researchers: Watch
Glowing sea slug 'mystery mollusk' stuns California researchers: Watch