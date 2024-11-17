World

Bangladesh plans to demand extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India

Muhammad Yunus said Bangladesh’s administration will seek deportation of Hasina to ‘ensure justice’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 17, 2024
Bangladesh plans to demand extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India
Bangladesh plans to demand extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India

The interim leader of Bangladesh and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said that the government would seek the deportation of ousted Prime Minister Sheik Hasina from India.

According to Associated Press, Yunus announced on Sunday, November 17, 2024, that to “ensure justice,” his administration will ask for the extradition of the former Bangladeshi prime minister from the Indian government.

Hasina has been in exile since she fled from the country in August following widespread student protests.

The state-run BSS news agency quoted Yunus saying, “We must ensure justice in every killing... We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina. I have already discussed the issue with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.”

Moreover, in a televised address to the nation on his 100 days in office, he vowed that the interim government would hold all the people responsible for the hundreds of deaths during student protests accountable, which ended the 15-year rule of Hasina.

Yunus asserted that along with the deaths, the government would also investigate other violations of human rights, including alleged enforced disappearances during Hasina’s rule.

He noted, “But as we move forward, we need to complete a lot of work. The train will reach its final station depending on how quickly we can lay down the railway tracks, and this will happen through consensus among the political parties.”

Yunus also dismissed all reports regarding attacks on minorities, particularly on Hindus, and labeled them “exaggerated.”

Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles
Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe censured over protest against King Charles
Delhi enforces strict measures on traffic and construction amid rising smog levels
Delhi enforces strict measures on traffic and construction amid rising smog levels
Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall
Met Office issues new speed limits and safety tips for UK drivers amid snowfall
Titanic captain’s watch fetches record-breaking price at auction
Titanic captain’s watch fetches record-breaking price at auction
What is the longest underwater tunnel in world?
What is the longest underwater tunnel in world?
Japan unveils major plans to curb pollution and overcrowding at Mount Fuji
Japan unveils major plans to curb pollution and overcrowding at Mount Fuji
Mountain collapse in DR Congo unveils ‘massive’ copper reserves: Watch
Mountain collapse in DR Congo unveils ‘massive’ copper reserves: Watch
Trump and Musk make headlines at UFC 309 with electrifying welcome
Trump and Musk make headlines at UFC 309 with electrifying welcome
Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjær becomes Denmark’s first-ever Miss Universe winner
Miss Universe 2024: Victoria Kjær becomes Denmark’s first-ever Miss Universe winner
Xi Jinping vows to ‘work’ with Trump in last meeting with President Biden
Xi Jinping vows to ‘work’ with Trump in last meeting with President Biden
Mysterious fossils found in northern Italy unlock 280 million-year-old secret
Mysterious fossils found in northern Italy unlock 280 million-year-old secret
Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured
Deadly stabbing at Chinese school leaves eight dead, 17 injured