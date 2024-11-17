Bangladesh plans to demand extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India

The interim leader of Bangladesh and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said that the government would seek the deportation of ousted Prime Minister Sheik Hasina from India.
According to Associated Press, Yunus announced on Sunday, November 17, 2024, that to “ensure justice,” his administration will ask for the extradition of the former Bangladeshi prime minister from the Indian government.
Hasina has been in exile since she fled from the country in August following widespread student protests.
The state-run BSS news agency quoted Yunus saying, “We must ensure justice in every killing... We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina. I have already discussed the issue with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan.”
Moreover, in a televised address to the nation on his 100 days in office, he vowed that the interim government would hold all the people responsible for the hundreds of deaths during student protests accountable, which ended the 15-year rule of Hasina.
Yunus asserted that along with the deaths, the government would also investigate other violations of human rights, including alleged enforced disappearances during Hasina’s rule.
He noted, “But as we move forward, we need to complete a lot of work. The train will reach its final station depending on how quickly we can lay down the railway tracks, and this will happen through consensus among the political parties.”
Yunus also dismissed all reports regarding attacks on minorities, particularly on Hindus, and labeled them “exaggerated.”