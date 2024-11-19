CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now tied the deadly E. Coli outbreak with organic carrots, a month after linking it to the slivered onions used in the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger.
As per the latest report released by the federal health officials, 39 people have been reported falling sick and one dead as an outcome of the fatal spread of infection, reported CBC on Monday, November 18, 2024.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has concluded that the dozens of people who have fallen sick, consumed organic carrots that were sold in Canada and the United States.
Among the 39 ill people across 18 states, 15 have been hospitalized, the report noted.
“The infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, among other stores,” stated CDC, which was quoted by the outlet.
FDA reported that the baby carrots brands that include Compliments, Grimmway Farms, Trader Joe’s, Whole, and Bunny, are also under recall.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has also issued a notice, ordering to recall the organic carrots.
Grimmway Farms, which is the one of the world’s largest organic carrots suppliers, voluntarily recalled its products, and noted in a statement, "We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously. The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices.”
This report comes a month after McDonald’s Quarter Pounders were recalled from the menus, following the widespread E. Coli infection that killed one and sickened 104 people across 14 states.