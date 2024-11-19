Health

CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder

After linking the deadly E. Coli outbreak to McDonald’s slivered onions, CDC now links it to organic carrots

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now tied the deadly E. Coli outbreak with organic carrots, a month after linking it to the slivered onions used in the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburger.

As per the latest report released by the federal health officials, 39 people have been reported falling sick and one dead as an outcome of the fatal spread of infection, reported CBC on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has concluded that the dozens of people who have fallen sick, consumed organic carrots that were sold in Canada and the United States.

Among the 39 ill people across 18 states, 15 have been hospitalized, the report noted.

“The infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, among other stores,” stated CDC, which was quoted by the outlet.

FDA reported that the baby carrots brands that include Compliments, Grimmway Farms, Trader Joe’s, Whole, and Bunny, are also under recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has also issued a notice, ordering to recall the organic carrots.

Grimmway Farms, which is the one of the world’s largest organic carrots suppliers, voluntarily recalled its products, and noted in a statement, "We take our role in ensuring the safety and quality of our products seriously. The health of our customers and the integrity of our products are our highest priorities, and we are conducting a thorough review of our growing, harvest, and processing practices.”

This report comes a month after McDonald’s Quarter Pounders were recalled from the menus, following the widespread E. Coli infection that killed one and sickened 104 people across 14 states.

New study reveals maple syrup’s hidden health benefits
New study reveals maple syrup’s hidden health benefits
Two generations, one fight: Grandma, grand-daughter battle cancer at same time
Two generations, one fight: Grandma, grand-daughter battle cancer at same time
Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak with over 400 deaths reported
Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak with over 400 deaths reported
Discover hidden dangers of healthy snacks for kids
Discover hidden dangers of healthy snacks for kids
Excessive screen time can cause early puberty, study
Excessive screen time can cause early puberty, study
New diabetic drug introduced to cure kidney and lung disease
New diabetic drug introduced to cure kidney and lung disease
Removing THIS 'useless' body part doubles cancer and death risk, study reveals
Removing THIS 'useless' body part doubles cancer and death risk, study reveals
Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC
Measles cases skyrocket to over 10 million in 2023: WHO, CDC
Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Triple negative breast cancer vaccine shows promising results
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
Malaria parasite developing resistance to life-saving drug
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
McDonald’s Quarter Pounder-linked E. Coli outbreak hits 104 cases
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study
Vitamin D can lower blood pressure in obese adults, study