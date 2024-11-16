Discover hidden dangers of healthy snacks for kids

Finding the right balance between healthy food and what your kids will actually enjoy eating can be challenging.
If children had their way, they would often choose biscuits and burgers over healthier options, rather than eating healthy vegetables, however these nutrients lack basic nutrients they need.
In this regard, a family holiday provider from Ski Famille offers tips on snacks to avoid and healthier alternatives by stating, "Choosing nutrient-dense snacks helps regulate children’s blood sugar levels and supports their overall mood and energy.”
When children consume foods high in sugar without nutritional value, it can lead to rapid spikes and crashes in energy. Replacing these with balanced snacks encourages steady energy release and keeps kids satisfied between meals."
Nutrients experts alerted that following snacks can do harm than good.
Highly processed fruit snacks and gummies:
Although these products are marketed as fruit-based, but they are loaded with added sugars and preservative which seems like a healthy option but contains little actual fruit and cause sugar crashes.
Pre-packed cereal bars:
These bars are represented as energy-boosters but are usually loaded with high-fructose corn syrup and added sugar which leave children hungry soon after eating it.
Flavored yoghurts:
The study shows that flavored yogurts contain same amount of sugar as a dessert, though yoghurt is nutritious itself, but varieties can be sweetened excessively on children, undermining its benefits.
Sweetened beverages:
Labelled as “vitamin waters,” these drinks are packed with sugar and lack essential nutrients, even fruit juices marketed as “100% natural” can contain high levels of sugar without any healthy nutrient.