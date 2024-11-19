Sci-Tech

Google Lens adds in-store shopping feature to choose products

This announcement comes after Google Map's feature for searching items and checking stock availability

  • by Web Desk
  November 19, 2024
Google Lens adds in-store shopping features to choose products
Google Lens adds in-store shopping features to choose products

Google is rolling out a new feature for Google Lens designed to provide users with additional product information while shopping in physical stores.

According to ZDNET, now onwards Android and IOS users in the United States can use Google app to snap a picture of an item on store shelves and access detailed product information.

This also includes customer reviews, stock availability, price comparisons with online nearby retailers, and similar products available in the same store.

Google claims that the feature was made possible by significant improvements in its AI image recognition technology.

Similarly, it requires users to share their location data with the Google app, as the system determines which store the user is in by measuring proximity.

At launch, the feature supports beauty products, toys and electronics in stores that share their inventory data with Google, including Macy’s, Target, Walmart and Amazon.

In an announcement, Lillian Rincon, Google’s VP of Consumer Shopping Product revealed that this feature provides shoppers with the information and confidence they need to make quick decisions while shopping.

“Seventy-two percent of Americans say they use their smartphone while shopping in-store, and more than half say they’ve left a store empty-handed because they didn’t feel confident enough to buy,” Rincon said.

Google claims that this lens handles 20 billion visuals searches monthly, 20% of which are shopping related, however now it is updated for improved in-store use. 

