Health

Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health

Discover the 5 best vitamins that can help nourish, strengthen, and lengthen your hair

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024
Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health
Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health

Vitamins play a vital role in maintaining the healthy function of our body, helping in better cellular metabolism and providing immune protection to keep skin, nails, and hair maintained.

Having a balanced-diet that includes right amounts of carbs, protein, and fats is crucial for overall health of the body, however, maintaining balanced amounts of vitamins and minerals is also equally important.

To achieve strong and healthy hair, it is important to provide them nourishment, in which vitamins and macronutrients play a significant role.

5 best vitamins for hair growth:

Here’s the list of top 5 growth-boosting vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are crucial for maintaining good hair health.

1- Vitamin A:

Vitamin A helps in promoting cellular growth, which is why having essential amount of it in the body makes it easier to grow hair. As per National Institutes of Health, US, it is recommended to intake 900 mcg of vitamin A for men and 700 mcg for women.

2- Vitamin B7:

Commonly known as Biotin, vitamin B7 is widely renowned for anyone looking to keep hair healthy. Biotin helps in stimulating rapid hair growth and promote hair thickness.

3- Vitamin B12:

Found in some types of fish and red meat, vitamin B12 helps in controlling hair fall and its deficiencies can lead to multiple issues such as dehydrated and weak hair, anemia, fatigue, infertility, and excessive weight loss.

4- Folic acid:

Folic acid is a synthetic form of a B vitamin, Folate, which occurs naturally in many foods, particularly dark leafy greens, helps in production of keratin, a protein that makes up structure of hair. It is recommended to consume about 400 mcg of folic acid daily.

5- Vitamin D:

Intake of vitamin D is also important for maintaining proper function of the body. Its deficiencies can cause stress-related hair loss that leads to rapid shed of hair.

THIS simple habit could slash your dementia risk by 35%: Study finds
THIS simple habit could slash your dementia risk by 35%: Study finds
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches
Study reveals importance of teacher-student connections at early level
Study reveals importance of teacher-student connections at early level
Sitting more than 10 hours a day increases risk of heart failure
Sitting more than 10 hours a day increases risk of heart failure
6 benefits of eating peanuts in chilly weather
6 benefits of eating peanuts in chilly weather
CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
CDC links E. Coli outbreak to carrots after McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
New study reveals maple syrup’s hidden health benefits
New study reveals maple syrup’s hidden health benefits
Two generations, one fight: Grandma, grand-daughter battle cancer at same time
Two generations, one fight: Grandma, grand-daughter battle cancer at same time
Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak with over 400 deaths reported
Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak with over 400 deaths reported
Discover hidden dangers of healthy snacks for kids
Discover hidden dangers of healthy snacks for kids
Excessive screen time can cause early puberty, study
Excessive screen time can cause early puberty, study
New diabetic drug introduced to cure kidney and lung disease
New diabetic drug introduced to cure kidney and lung disease