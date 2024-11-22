Top 5 growth-boosting vitamins to transform hair health

Vitamins play a vital role in maintaining the healthy function of our body, helping in better cellular metabolism and providing immune protection to keep skin, nails, and hair maintained.
Having a balanced-diet that includes right amounts of carbs, protein, and fats is crucial for overall health of the body, however, maintaining balanced amounts of vitamins and minerals is also equally important.
To achieve strong and healthy hair, it is important to provide them nourishment, in which vitamins and macronutrients play a significant role.
5 best vitamins for hair growth:
Here’s the list of top 5 growth-boosting vitamins, minerals and nutrients that are crucial for maintaining good hair health.
1- Vitamin A:
Vitamin A helps in promoting cellular growth, which is why having essential amount of it in the body makes it easier to grow hair. As per National Institutes of Health, US, it is recommended to intake 900 mcg of vitamin A for men and 700 mcg for women.
2- Vitamin B7:
Commonly known as Biotin, vitamin B7 is widely renowned for anyone looking to keep hair healthy. Biotin helps in stimulating rapid hair growth and promote hair thickness.
3- Vitamin B12:
Found in some types of fish and red meat, vitamin B12 helps in controlling hair fall and its deficiencies can lead to multiple issues such as dehydrated and weak hair, anemia, fatigue, infertility, and excessive weight loss.
4- Folic acid:
Folic acid is a synthetic form of a B vitamin, Folate, which occurs naturally in many foods, particularly dark leafy greens, helps in production of keratin, a protein that makes up structure of hair. It is recommended to consume about 400 mcg of folic acid daily.
5- Vitamin D:
Intake of vitamin D is also important for maintaining proper function of the body. Its deficiencies can cause stress-related hair loss that leads to rapid shed of hair.