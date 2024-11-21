Entertainment

CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has issued warning of rising COVID and RSV levels

  • by Web Desk
  November 21, 2024
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches
CDC rings alarm on rising COVID, RSV cases as winter approaches

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued alert regarding increasing cases of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, November 20, CDC rang alarm against the diseases as the holiday season comes near. The authorities also warned that many people are expected to be hospitalized for flu and COVID-19 in the forthcoming weeks as they have noticed increase in RSV activity.

The disease is particularly affecting young kids in the southern and eastern US, reported Reuters.

Earlier in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave green signal to Pfizer and BioNTech’s updated COVID vaccines.

Meanwhile, over-the-counter COVID test kits are also filling the pharmacy shelves to make it easier for people to test themselves.

The health authorities have also allowed the emergency use of traditional protein-based shots, Novavax.

Furthermore, the outlet also reported that till now FDA has approved three companies for RSV vaccines that include GSK, Moderna, and Pfizer.

Moreover, CDC latest reports have also revealed that 36.9% of adults over the age of 75, and 11.2% of adults aged 18 and above, have received their doses against the diseases.

