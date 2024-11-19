Health

6 benefits of eating peanuts in chilly weather

Groundnuts can regulate sugar level, making them a good choice for people with diabetes

  • by Web Desk
  • November 19, 2024
Peanuts are a nutrient-dense snack that offer a wide range of health benefits, from boosting heart health to aiding in weight management.

As per the study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that peanuts and peanut butter can help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Following are the advantages of eating peanuts in this cozy weather.

Rich in antioxidants:

Peanuts help in boost of sugar levels, and make it a better snack for those suffering from diabetes or anyone aiming to stop blood sugar spikes. 

Strong bones:

Peanuts are rich in minerals like phosphorus, which is essential for building and maintaining strong bones and teeth.

Prevent blood sugar spikes:

Peanuts can help regulate blood sugar levels, making them an ideal snack for people with diabetes or anyone looking to prevent blood sugar spikes.

Healthy skin:

The healthy fats and antioxidants in peanuts can boost skin health, protect against free radical damage and support a young appearance. 

High fiber:

The high fiber content in peanuts promotes healthy digestion, improves bowel movements, and may help reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues.

Control extra hunger:

A filing snack that help curb hunger, it can be due to protein and healthy fats as it also helps in managing weight. 

