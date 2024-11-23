World

Philippine VP Sara Duterte threatens to 'kill' president and his wife

Government has announced to take ‘serious’ action against the vice president’s assassination threat

  • by Web Desk
  • November 23, 2024
Philippine VP Sara Duterte threatens to kill president and his wife
Philippine VP Sara Duterte threatens to 'kill' president and his wife

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte threatens to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife, and the House of Representatives speaker if she herself gets murdered.

According to Associated Press, Sara on Saturday, November 23, 2024, publicly warned that she has contracted as an assassin to kill three (the president, his wife, and the speaker) if she gets killed.

In a pre-dawn online news conference, the 46-year-old lawyer was asked about concerns over her security. She said, “Don’t worry about my security because I’ve talked with somebody. I said, ‘If I’m killed, you’ll kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez. No joke, no joke.’”

Sara has differences with the president on multiple issues, including their approach to China's aggressive actions in the disputed South China Sea. She has also accused the president, his wife, and the speaker of corrupt and politically persecuting the Duterte family and close supporters.

Moreover, in response to the VP threat, the government stated, “Acting on the vice president’s clear and unequivocal statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill the president if an alleged plot against her succeeds, the Executive Secretary has referred this active threat to the Presidential Security Command for immediate proper action.”

“Any threat to the life of the president must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms,” it further added.

Furthermore, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has also called “for immediate proper action” against the active threats of the vice president.

To note, as per the Philippine penal code, such public threats are considered a crime and are punishable by a fine and a jail term.

Musk accused of blocking ex-partner's access to children amid custody dispute
Musk accused of blocking ex-partner's access to children amid custody dispute
Unruly man duct-taped for trying to open plane door at 30,000 feet
Unruly man duct-taped for trying to open plane door at 30,000 feet
Trump in flurry of choices adds Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer to cabinet
Trump in flurry of choices adds Scott Bessent, Lori Chavez-DeRemer to cabinet
Bomb threat sparks evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
Bomb threat sparks evacuation at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal
Donald Trump earns opportunity to challenge hush money case after election win
Donald Trump earns opportunity to challenge hush money case after election win
Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise
Neanderthals’ 65,000-year-old tar factory reveals hidden engineering expertise
Will Giraffes join dinosaurs on endangered list? New proposal sparks concern
Will Giraffes join dinosaurs on endangered list? New proposal sparks concern
South Korea sets global standard with recycling breakthrough
South Korea sets global standard with recycling breakthrough
Sixth tourist dies after suspected 'tainted drinks' in Laos
Sixth tourist dies after suspected 'tainted drinks' in Laos
Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years
Pamela Hayden steps away from 'The Simpsons' after 35 iconic years
Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Northern California braces for torrential rain as another storm approaches
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine
Vladimir Putin breaks silence on firing new ballistic missile at Ukraine