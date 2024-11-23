World

Police uncover 'hilarious' MDMA garden gnome in Netherlands drug bust

The genome was discovered during what was described a major drug bust by the Dongemond police team

  November 23, 2024
Police uncover 'hilarious' MDMA garden gnome in Netherlands drug bust

A bizarre discovery during a drug bust in the Netherlands has left people in fits of laughter!

As per BBC, police in the southern Netherlands recently uncovered a two kilogram garden gnome entirely made of MDMA, the illegal substance commonly found in ecstasy.

The genome was discovered during what was described a major drug bust by the Dongemond police team.

Dongemond Police said in a translated social media post, "Drugs appear in many shapes and sizes, but every now and then we come across special things.”

It added, "In itself a strange place to keep your garden gnome. That's why we decided to test [it] for narcotics.”

Authorities humorously remarked that “the gnome himself was visibly startled” pointing out the fact that the gnome had its hands covering its mouth.

However, the exact location where the genome was found is not known, but the Dongemond Police are responsible for the municipalities of Oosterhout, Geertruidenberg, Drimmelen and Altena.

As of 2019, the Netherlands was one of the top producers of MDMA in the world.

This is not the first time someone attempted to hide the drug in unusual forms.

Last year, a Scottish man was sentenced to over four years in prison for attempting to smuggle more than £84,000 worth of MDMA hidden in cat food into the country.

