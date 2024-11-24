Health

Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill

The fatal listeria outbreak in California has been linked to ready-to-eat Yu Shang Foods

  • by Web Desk
  • November 24, 2024
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill
Listeria outbreak linked to Yu Shang Food leaves infant dead, 10 ill

Listeria outbreak has been rapidly spreading in California, leaving the health authorities concerned.

On Friday, November 22, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a fatal outbreak of listeria food poisoning, which is linked to ready-to-eat meat and poultry products, including chicken feet, duck neck, beef shank and pork hock, has made 10 people sick and one infant dead in California.

The outbreak is being linked to Yu Shang Foods, which is one of the top suppliers of ready-to-eat meat products, reported AP News.

It was reported that 9 among the 11 infected individuals have been hospitalized and the cases were reported it California, Illinois, New Jersey and New York between July 31 and Oct. 24, 2024.

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is also likely higher than the number reported. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria," the CDC said.

The federal health authorities also shared that a California woman, who was pregnant with twins, was sickened which led to the death of both infants. However, only one of them had sample of listeria.

Yu Shang Food, Inc., of Spartanburg, South Carolina, has till now recalled over 72,000 pounds of meat and poultry products that are linked to the outbreak.

