Top benefits of flaxseeds on cardiac health 

Flaxseeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses consisting of a range of components, including fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants.
Discover a few essential benefits of Flaxseeds for heart health:
Promotes digestion
Flaxseeds have two types of fibre, the first one is called soluble fibre, which helps in digestion, and the second one is known as insoluble fibre.
Nutrient-rich product
They are considered a nutrient-rich product due to a plenty of minerals and vitamins, especially vitamin B, which plays a significant role in maintaining your cardiac health.
Protect against cancer
In 2018, a study revealed that Flaxseeds help to fight against cancer, particularly blood and skin cancer.
It increases carcinogen-deactivating and anti-inflammatory enzymes in cell studies, minimising the growth of cancerous cells.
Fosters weight loss
Health professionals recommend consuming Flaxseeds, as they promote weight loss due to soluble fibre that slows down your digestion process and increases the feeling of fullness.
How to use flaxseeds?
Use flaxseed oil in your food
Add flaxseeds oil to your food while cooking, or sprinkle it on your salad bowls to reap the range of health benefits mentioned above.
Grind it first before eating
Instead of eating flaxseed as a whole, grind it first and then consume it, as it’s easy for intestine to churn the ground food.