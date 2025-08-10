Can standing up often may prevent cardiac diseases in postmenopausal women?

A recent study found a simpler way for elderly women to protect their heart health by only standing up.
Yes, you heard it right, it’s just that much simpler to prevent long-term heart health issues.
According to a study found in the journal Circulation, Women who initiated standing up from a seated position during their day noticed a significant enhancement in blood pressure levels following three months.
For the study, researchers gathered 400 postmenopausal obese women and assigned them to one of three groups.
One group was asked to minimise their sitting time, while another group was asked to raise their standing time, and the last group to continue their normal activity.
Results indicated that following a period of three months the sit-to-stand group showed a decline in their systolic and diastolic blood pressure:
- Systolic blood pressure: Researchers saw a decline by more than 3 mm/HG.
- Diastolic blood pressure: Researchers saw a decline by more than 2 mm/HG.
The results did not show a statistically significant difference, but scientists argued that standing up more often may influence blood pressure.
Meanwhile, the sit-less group didn’t show any real changes to their blood pressure.
Researcher and professor of public health and human longevity science at UC-San Diego, Andrea LaCroix, stated:
“What excites me most about this study is that women set their own goals and made a real difference in their sitting behaviors,”
“With a little coaching, we can teach ourselves to sit less, and it makes a tangible difference to our short-and long-term health,” Andrea added.
Researchers plan to do a follow-up study to get detailed insights about significant improvements in heart health.