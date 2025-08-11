Broccoli recalled in Italy after man dies from eating sandwich amid fatal illness

A man has reportedly passed away and nine others have been rushed to hospital, after eating sandwiches filled with broccoli amid a botulism outbreak in Diamante, Italy.
As per The Mirror and 7 News, a 52-year-old man Luigi Di Sarno collapsed after eating a sandwich from a food truck in the Italian town of Diamante, situated along the coast in Calabria.
Di Sarno, a musician and artist, was among several individuals who ate a broccoli and sausage sandwich.
The other affected individuals, including two teenagers and members of Di Sarno’s family, are currently hospitalized in nearby Annunziata Hospital.
Two of the patients are still critically ill, as reported by The Mirror.
The news comes two weeks following the death of a 38-year-old woman who passed away after eating a taco with guacamole at a festival in Cagliari.
Notably, several Italian government agencies are currently probing the botulism outbreak, gathering affected food samples, and halting the impacted food distributors.
Although the recalled product has yet to be confirmed, 7 News reported that officials are recalling broccoli preserved in oil.
What is Botulism?
Botulism is a serious disease, which is caused by Clostridium botulinum toxin. It may lead to severe complications such as paralysis or death.
Italy’s Poison Control Center is currently supplying antidotes to different hospitals located in the affected areas to combat the fatal illness.