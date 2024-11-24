Hero dad rescues baby from flooded car as Storm Bert brings devastation

Storm Bert continues to hit the UK with snow, heavy rain and strong winds, causing major disruption across the region.
As per Sky News, the family in West Yorkshire nearly faced a disaster when Andre Randles had to quickly rescue his 11-month-old son from the car, which had become flooded.
The tragedy occurred when Andre was driving with his baby son, Luca from the town of Hebden Bridge to visit his father’s home in Todmorden to watch a football match.
Andre was driving his usual route when he unexpectedly hit a dip in the road which led him straight into a large puddle of water.
He initially thought it was shallow enough to drive through, but soon his car started to float.
In the meantime, he called emergency services but soon "water started seeping in".
Andre told Sky News, "I thought I'm going to have to get out, I'm going to have to smash a window.”
He then lowered the windows for himself and his son, then climbed out of the car before reaching his child.
“The water was chest high, I held him up as high as I could to keep him out of the water,” Andre added.
He further shared, “It wasn't raining so heavily, I've driven in much worse rain.”
Andre said he stayed calm during the whole incident and the fact that Luca was asleep during the rescue made the process easier.
Storm Bert has caused widespread disruption to roads and railways along with power outages.
The storm has brought over 80% of November’s average monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours in various regions.