Liz Kendall unveils strict penalties for young people rejecting jobs or training

The work and pensions secretary, Liz Kendall has announced strict rules and penalties for those young individuals who rejects jobs and trainings.
She said that young people who decline job offers or training opportunities will lose their benefits.
As per The Guardian, she said on Sunday in a statement, “If people repeatedly refuse to take up the training or work responsibilities, there will be sanctions on their benefits.”
Under new proposals to be revealed on Tuesday, young people will be given the chance to “earn and learn.”
She said, "In return for those new opportunities young people will have a responsibility to take them up.”
Official figures published earlier this week showed that nearly a million young people were neither in education, employment nor training between July and September.
The new welfare reforms include a “Youth Guarantee” for 18 to 21-year-olds that is designed to provide a training or assist young people to re-enter the workforce.
Kendal further assured that this would transform opportunities for young people.
She said, “If you are out of work when you’re young that can have lifelong consequences in terms of your future job prospects and earning potential."
On the other hand, in an op-ed for the Mail on Sunday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer assured that the benefits reform would tackle “criminals” who abuse the system.