World

Bishop T.D. Jakes gives health update after Sunday service ‘health incident’

The American pastor and motivational speaker, T.D. Jakes, suffered a health incident during his Sunday service

  by Web Desk
  • November 25, 2024
Bishop T.D. Jakes gives health update after Sunday service ‘health incident’

Bishop T.D. Jakes, 67, had a “slight health incident” amid a sermon Sunday as he paused the service due to sudden health crisis, making all the people present there, concerned about him.

The incident was filmed by someone during the service, which later began making rounds on internet.

Supervised and managed by Jake, The Potter's House Church, the nondenominational Christian church in Dallas, released a statement via the bishop’s X handle and stated that he was provided “immediate medical attention” after the sermon.

Giving update on T.D. Jakes’ health, the statement read, "Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour-long message."

They continued, "Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals. The entire Potter's House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community."

However, it has yet not been disclosed what led the pastor had this sudden health incident.

Before beginning the service, Jake, on his Instagram account, shared a snap of himself along with a caption that read, “I’m ready to share what God gave me with YOU! Our real meal for Thanksgiving is the word of God! Meet me in person or online! 9:00 a.m. cdt @tphdallas or go to You Tube! Don’t miss it!”

Notably, The Potter’s House Church, which was founded in 1996, has more than 30,000 members, as mentioned on its website.

