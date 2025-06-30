Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025: US takes the crown

With more than 3,000 billionaires worldwide, the distribution of these individuals among countries is far from equal.
According to a recent Forbes report, just three nations account for more than 50% of all billionaires [and their wealth], while 17 other countries each have only one citizen with such extravagant wealth.
Nearly a third of the 2025 list comes from the United States, making it the country with the most billionaires.
Here are the top ten countries around the globe with the most billionaires in 2025
1. United States
A record 902 American billionaires made the ranking, worth a hefty amount of $6.8 trillion combined.
Furthermore, all but two of the world's 15 centibillionaires are US citizens, including Elon Musk, who has an estimated net worth of $342 billion.
2. China
The second spot has been secured by China, with around 450 on this year's list, who are worth $1.7 trillion combined.
China's number has surged from last year's list but is lower than the record 495 that made the 2023 list before a property market crash and stock market rout erased $400 billion of Chinese wealth over the next year.
3. India
The world's most populous country, India, ranks third on the list, with 205 billionaires worth $941 billion combined, which is down from $954 billion last year.
This is because the country's two richest people, Mukesh Ambani [$92.5 billion] and Gautam Adani [$56.3 billion], saw their fortunes fall more than $20 billion as their stock prices crashed.
4. Germany
Germany has the fourth most billionaires, with 171 citizens in the three-comma club.
Their worth of $793 billion is led by supermarket mogul Dieter Schwarz, who overtook shipping tycoon Klaus-Michael Kuehne as Germany's richest individual.
5. Russia
Fifth on the list is Russia, with a total of 140 billionaires, which was 120 last year, and has a financial standing of $580 billion.
The list is being led by businessman and former Acting Minister of the Oil and Gas Industry of the Soviet Union, Vagit Alekperov.
6. Canada
Positioned sixth on the list is Canada, with 76 billionaires and a total net worth of $356 billion.
Co-founder and former CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao, better known as CZ, is leading the list with $62.9 billion worth.
7. Italy
With one less person than last year, Italy has a total of 74 billionaires in 2025, and the list is being led by Italian writer and businessman Giovanni Ferrero.
The 60-year-old assumed the leadership of the confectionery company Ferrero SpA after the death of his brother Pietro Ferrero in 2011.
8. Hong Kong
In the global financial sector, Hong Kong, 66 billionaires have helped the country reach an eighth spot, which is being led by the nation's richest man, Li Ka-shing, a senior adviser for CK Hutchison Holdings, who has a total net worth of $38.9 billion.
9. Brazil
South American country comprised of 56 billionaires, with a total net worth of $212 billion.
Brazilian entrepreneur and angel investor Eduardo Saverin is the richest man in the country, with an asset value of $34.5 billion.
10. United Kingdom
In the tenth place is the UK, with a total of 55 billionaires in 2025, which is the same number as last year, with a total net worth of $238 billion.
British investor Michael Platt is leading the UK billionaires with the financial worth of $18.8 billion.
Elsewhere in Europe, Albania has acquired its first-ever billionaire this year, Samir Mane, who has built an estimated $1.4 billion fortune from investments in shopping malls, luxury real estate and electronics stores.
Notably, three countries that had at least one ten-figure fortune last year have now lost their billionaires, including Uruguay, Panama and Bangladesh.