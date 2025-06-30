Top 10 greenest countries of 2025: European nations dominate list

World bank warns climate change could displace 216 million people ‘within their countries’ by 2050

  • by Web Desk
  • |
World bank warns climate change could displace 216 million people ‘within their countries’ by 2050
World bank warns climate change could displace 216 million people ‘within their countries’ by 2050

With accelerating climate change effects, nations in the world are trying to become greener and eco-friendly.

As per the Climate Change and Migration: From Displacement to Resilience report by the Global Intelligence Unit, among 47 million new internal displacements in 2023, 56% were due to climate change-related disasters, reported Global Citizen Solutions.

The World Bank has also warned that "climate change could force 216 million people across six world regions to move within their countries” by 2050.

Most sustainable countries in 2025

Here are the top ten most sustainable nations in the world, according to Green Match, which combined data from the Environmental Performance Index (EPI), the EU's Joint Research Centre (JRC), the Green Future Index (GFI), and the IQ Air report.

Denmark

Denmark was a country that depended on oil imports till 1972, but after the oil crisis of 1973, it started using renewable energy, and today almost 70% of its electricity is produced from wind and solar.

It is also planning to generate electricity from fossil fuels in the next 25 years.

The Scandinavian country is also all set to create history by becoming one of the world’s first energy islands.

With the strict environmental policies, it ranked 1st on the EPI and second on the GFI.

Sweden

Sweden is one of the best European countries to live in, which was placed 5th on the EPI and 9th on the GFI.

With its sustainability efforts and awareness, Sweden has the highest recycling rate, 99%, but like most of the European countries, it is also struggling to control its CO₂ emissions.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is planning to meet its net zero target by 2050 through its sustainable policies.

With a 77.7 EPI score and second place on the list and 4th for the GFI, it is believed that the UK will become a greener and eco-friendly country in the near future.

However, similar to Sweden, it also struggles to control its CO₂ emissions and has an annual average of PM₂.₅ concentration.

Finland

Finland has ranked 3rd on the EPI and 6th on the GFI and achieved first place for the lowest annual average PM2.5 concentration with 5.5 μg/m³.

It mainly needs to focus on reducing its CO₂ emissions, as it ranks 45th place with 7.29 tonnes per capita.

However, Finland is already implementing change and plans to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels by 50% by 2030.

Switzerland

By generating 62% of its energy from hydropower, Switzerland placed 9th on the EPI and 14th on the GFI.

It also has relatively lower scores for its CO₂ emissions per capita and annual average PM₂.₅ concentration and ranked 27th with 4.07 tonnes per capita.

Switzerland aims to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Other sustainable countries include France, Costa Rica, Iceland, Portugal, Norway and Ireland. 

Read more : World
Idaho ambush: Gunman kills two firefighters after setting fire
Idaho ambush: Gunman kills two firefighters after setting fire
Coeur d’Alene community shocked after two firefighters were fatally shot in ambush attack in Idaho
Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025: US takes the crown
Top 10 countries with the most billionaires in 2025: US takes the crown
The United States has claimed the top spot, with nearly a third of the billionaires around the world in 2025
Husband ‘shocked’ to find wife's childhood notes in charity shop novel
Husband ‘shocked’ to find wife's childhood notes in charity shop novel
English book collector unknowingly buys book with his wife's 50-year-old handwritten notes
Child falls from Disney cruise, father jumps in to rescue
Child falls from Disney cruise, father jumps in to rescue
Disney cruise crew members rescue both father and child from the sea near the Bahamas
Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation
Kim Jong-un meets Russian Culture Minister Lyubimova to boost cooperation
Russian minister meets North Korea's Kim Jong-un after launching the biggest aerial attack against Ukraine
TikTok ownership buzz returns after Donald Trump hints at big reveal
TikTok ownership buzz returns after Donald Trump hints at big reveal
Some famous individuals and companies are being rumoured as possible buyers of TikTok
Oprah Winfrey uses this secret rule to make meetings more productive: Here's how it works
Oprah Winfrey uses this secret rule to make meetings more productive: Here's how it works
Oprah Winfrey believes that great leaders follow this simple method to keep meetings more focused and productive
World’s youngest nations revealed: Top 10 countries with highest child population rates
World’s youngest nations revealed: Top 10 countries with highest child population rates
Right now, there are about 2 billion children in the world between the ages of 0 and 14
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears
UK supermarkets remove popular frozen dessert over allergy fears
These frozen dessert contain milk and might also contain pistachios, peanuts, and soya which are common allergens
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Bayesian superyacht: First inside photos from vessel unveiled after recovery
Recovery teams are still searching the ocean floor near the site to make sure nothing important is left behind
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize
Mega Million 20-draw drought ends after ticket holder wins historic $348 million jackpot
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbia calls for early elections: Police clash with anti-government protesters
Serbian anti-government protests escalate as demonstrators demand an end to Vučić's 12-year rule