Donald Trump's team unveils ambitious energy plan to boost oil, gas production  

Donald Trump has recently completed forming his top cabinet picks and now his transition team is preparing an extensive energy plan, Trump made during his campaign.
As per Reuters, this plan will be put into action immediately after Trump takes office in January.
The plan focuses on approving permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and expanding oil drilling on federal lands and along the US coastline.
By starting it right way, this plan makes oil and gas production a top priority, alongside the immigration issue in Trump’s early agenda.
A Republican also plans to reverse several climate policies and regulations from his Democratic predecessor, such as tax incentives for electric vehicles and new clean power plant standards designed to eliminate coal and natural gas.
Trump also plans to speed up drilling permits on federal lands and swiftly resume five-year drilling plans off the US coast, adding more lease sales.
Karoline Leavitt, Trump's transition spokesperson, said in a statement, noting, "The American people can bank on President Trump using his executive power on day one to deliver on the promises he made to them on the campaign trail.”
Recently, a New York judge gave Trump the green light to seek the dismissal of his hush money criminal case in which he was convicted earlier this year.
Trump defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
To note, Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.