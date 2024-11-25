South Korean man overeats to dodge military service, ends up in jail

A man in South Korea was found guilty of intentionally binge-eating to avoid military training.
According to BBC, the local media reported that a court in South Korea sentenced a 26-year-old man to one year in jail after finding that he deliberately gained weight to dodge mandatory military service.
A judge in Seoul said that the defendant, who was assessed as fit for combat duty during the initial physical examination, began binge eating ahead of his physical examination for the draft, due to which he was categorized as overweight for the military service and was allowed to be in a non-combat role at a government agency.
At the time of the final examination, the man was declared heavily obese after he weighed in at over 102 kg (225 lbs, 16 stone).
The man received a one-year suspended sentence, while his friend, who facilitated him in doubling his daily food intake, got six months in jail.
Notably, all the men in South Korea over the age of 18 are obligated to serve in the army for at least 18 months.
Furthermore, avoiding the draft in South Korea has a maximum sentence of three years in prison, but the court gave the man a short sentence because he has no previous criminal records and he promised to serve the military faithfully.