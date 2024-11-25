World

Laos methanol death toll rises as three more victims name revealed

Two Danish ladies and an American man found dead of suspected methanol poisoning

  November 25, 2024
Three additional tourists have been identified among the victims of fatal methanol poisoning in Laos.

As per BBC, two Danish ladies and an American man, who died of suspected methanol poisoning after apparently drinking tainted alcohol, had their names revealed by Laos authorities.

Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, Freja Vennervald Sorensen, 21, and American national James Louis Hutson, 57 were lodging in the Nana hostel at the riverside town of Vang Vieng.

Laos authority revealed news named after three other tourists, whom one is British, also succumbed to suspected methanol poisoning in the town last week.

The Governor of Vang Vieng, Bounchan Malavong, visited the hostel and vowed a fair investigation and brought justice to those who lost their lives in the incident.

Notably, on November 13, two young Danish women were found unconscious in their hostel bedroom.

As per the local media reports the incident happened following they went out to a bar in the city that night.

 to a hospital in the capital city of Vientiane but passed away during the night.

The medical staff indicated that the reason for death was abrupt heart failure.

On the same day the two Danes were found, hostel staff noticed that American tourist Hutson had not come out of his room and upon check the staff found him lying dead on the bed.

