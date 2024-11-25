Red Sea boat sinks on diving trip, 17 tourists and crew missing

A tragic incident unfolded on Monday, November 25 when a tourist boat sank in Red Sea.
As per BBC, Egyptian authorities have stated that 17 people, including foreign nationals are missing and 28 have been rescued.
The Sea Story, a vessel that left Marsa Alam on Saturday for a five-day diving trip with 31 tourists and 14 crew members.
The governor of the Red Sea province stated that a vessel sent out a distress signal at 5:30 local time.
As per the local council in Marsa Ala, all the crew members of the Sea Story are Egyptian, and the tourists on board include individuals from the UK, Spain, Germany, Slovakia, the US,Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, Norway, Ireland, China and Finland.
Maj-Gen Amr Hanafi revealed that the survivors were found in the Wadi el-Gemal area, south of Marsa Alam.
He further informed that all the survivors are being given all the necessary medical care they need.
Hanafi also noted that the Egyptian Navy warship EI Fateh and military aircraft are working effortlessly to search for the missing people.
Marsa Alam is the most famous spot for tourists on Egypt’s southern Red Sea coast and is surrounded by diving spots, including renowned coral reefs.
The vessel was built in 2022, and is 44 meters (144 feet) in length with four decks and 18 cabins, capable of accommodating up to 36 passengers.