World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists

People visiting the Philippines can now not only witness the largest chicken-shaped building in the world but can also stay in it.
According to CNN, the world’s largest building that exactly looks like a chicken, located in the remote highlands of the Philippines, is now offering room to travelers.
The chicken-shaped building known as “Manok ni Cano” or Cano's Chicken is located at the top of the hills of Campuestohan Highland Resort on the island of Negros Occidental.
It was officially declared as the largest building in the shape of a chicken by the Guinness World Record on September 8, 2024.
The six-story building with 15 rooms is nearly 35 meters (over 114 feet) and meters wide. All the rooms of the iconic building are fully furnished and air-conditioned, but none of the rooms have windows, as it will ruin the look of the building.
Moreover, the man behind this giant and unique building, Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, told CNN that he always wanted to leave a “big legacy in this mortal world.”
A former local politician said, “The fighting cock industry is a billion-peso empire in our province. The Philippines now has an iconic building that is a source of legacy, pride, and honour.”
Notably, cockfighting, known locally as “sabong,” has been a traditional time in the Philippines, dating back to before Spanish rule, and is still popular in the rural areas of Thailand and Indonesia.
Furthermore, Tan revealed that he built the chicken-shaped building to honour the importance of chickens to the people of Negros.