World

World’s largest chicken-shaped building now offers rooms to tourists

‘Manok ni Cano’ or Cano's Chicken is a nearly 35 meters tall and 12 meters wide six-story building

  • by Web Desk
  • November 27, 2024
‘Manok ni Cano’ or Canos Chicken is a nearly 35 meters tall and 12 meters wide six-story building
‘Manok ni Cano’ or Cano's Chicken is a nearly 35 meters tall and 12 meters wide six-story building

People visiting the Philippines can now not only witness the largest chicken-shaped building in the world but can also stay in it.

According to CNN, the world’s largest building that exactly looks like a chicken, located in the remote highlands of the Philippines, is now offering room to travelers.

The chicken-shaped building known as “Manok ni Cano” or Cano's Chicken is located at the top of the hills of Campuestohan Highland Resort on the island of Negros Occidental.

It was officially declared as the largest building in the shape of a chicken by the Guinness World Record on September 8, 2024.

The six-story building with 15 rooms is nearly 35 meters (over 114 feet) and meters wide. All the rooms of the iconic building are fully furnished and air-conditioned, but none of the rooms have windows, as it will ruin the look of the building.

Moreover, the man behind this giant and unique building, Ricardo Cano Gwapo Tan, told CNN that he always wanted to leave a “big legacy in this mortal world.”

A former local politician said, “The fighting cock industry is a billion-peso empire in our province. The Philippines now has an iconic building that is a source of legacy, pride, and honour.”

Notably, cockfighting, known locally as “sabong,” has been a traditional time in the Philippines, dating back to before Spanish rule, and is still popular in the rural areas of Thailand and Indonesia.

Furthermore, Tan revealed that he built the chicken-shaped building to honour the importance of chickens to the people of Negros.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire: Thousands head home as peace returns to Lebanon
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Red Sea tourist boat sinking: Shivering survivor ‘appreciate’ rescue efforts
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Poland follows France lead in opposing EU-Mercosur free trade agreement
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Geoscientists discover hidden continent after 375 years
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
Storm Conall to hit southern UK with heavy rain amid recovery from Bert
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
George Stubbs’ iconic painting 'The Spanish Pointer' heads to auction after 50 years
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
World’s oldest man John Alfred Tinniswood dies at 112
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
'Demure' crowned 2024 Word of the Year after viral TikTok by Jools Lebron
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
1980 NY missing couple’s mystery deepens as disappeared car found in Georgia
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Google Maps directed 3 men to death after guiding them off incomplete bridge
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Salmon makes historic comeback to Klamath River Basin after 100 years
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside
Stranger's comment saves newborn baby's life in Florida: Details inside