Australia closer to social media ban for minors as parliament passes bill

  • November 27, 2024
Australia inches closer to banning social media for children under 16 as the lower house of the parliament passes the bill with an overwhelming majority.

According to Reuters, the lower house of the Australian parliament on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, passed the bill banning social media for those under 16 with a clear majority of 102 votes to 13 amid Alphabet's, Google, and Facebook-owner Meta's request to delay the legislation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's centre-left Labour government secured overwhelming support from the members of the parliament on the world’s toughest social media ban for minors.

It is expected that after the Senate’s debate later on Wednesday, the bill will most probably be passed by the end of the parliamentary year on Thursday.

Moreover, the Senate committee supported the week earlier this week, but with a condition that social media platforms should not force users to submit personal data like their passport or digital ID to prove a user’s age.

The committee chair, Senator Karen Grogan, said, “Young people, and in particular diverse cohorts, must be at the centre of the conversation as an age restriction is implemented to ensure there are constructive pathways for connection.”

Furthermore, the Senate committee has also asked the Australian government to "meaningfully engage" the youth in other activities while framing the law.

