Australia issues urgent warning over deadly liquor in Laos amid tourist deaths

  • November 29, 2024
In the last two weeks, six tourists have reportedly died from suspected methanol poisoning due to tainted drinks in a holiday town in Laos.

As per BBC, considering this, Australian authorities have recently advised travellers in Laos to avoid certain liquors.

Australia's foreign affairs department said on its travel advisory website on Friday, “Australians should avoid drinking Tiger Vodka and Tiger Whisky due to serious safety concerns.”

The statement added that Laotian authorities have banned the sale and consumption of these products due to health concerns.

It further said that travellers should "be alert to the potential risks particularly with spirit-based drinks including cocktails".

Among the victims who died in Vang Vieng were two Australians, Bianca Jones and Holly Bowles.

The other four victims have been named as Simone White, a 28-year-old lawyer from the UK; James Louis Hutson, a 57-year-old American; and Danish citizens Anne-Sofie Orkild Coyman, 20, and Freja Vennervald Sorensen, 21.

However, it is unknown how many people are still suffering from the suspected poisoning in Vang Vieng.

As per several news reports, the tourist may have consumed alcohol contaminated with methanol, a toxic industrial chemical.

This colourless and odourless substance is commonly found in bootleg alcohol and medical experts warn that drinking even 25ml of it can be deadly.

