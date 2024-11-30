ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update

OpenAI’s ChatGPT could soon face a formidable rival with the arrival of Grok as a mobile phone app.
According to the Wall Street Journal, CEO Elon Musk is gearing up to roll out a standalone app for his Grok chatbot.
The launch of the mobile app is considered tough competition for OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI chatbots like Google Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude.
Notably, similarly to the web version of Grok, the mobile app would also function on the Grok-2 model.
Grok-2, the newest update in the Grok lineup, matches ChatGPT and other AI chatbots in conversation capabilities while integrating real-time information from X.
To note, Elon Musk own AI Chatbot has not been universally accessible even from the web, and it needs X Premium or Premium+ subscription to interact with the AI chatbot.
It’s been speculated that after shiting as a mobile app it will end this limitation at least a limited free-tier version of Grok in an app will be available.
The capital xAI has made it possible to focus on both app development and wider accessibility efforts.
However, the organisation faced a major financial surge which makes a challenge for OpenAI with the potential to capture its users.