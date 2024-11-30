Sci-Tech

ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update

The new update in Grok will give competition for ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update

OpenAI’s ChatGPT could soon face a formidable rival with the arrival of Grok as a mobile phone app.

According to the Wall Street Journal, CEO Elon Musk is gearing up to roll out a standalone app for his Grok chatbot.

The launch of the mobile app is considered tough competition for OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI chatbots like Google Gemini, and Anthropic's Claude.

Notably, similarly to the web version of Grok, the mobile app would also function on the Grok-2 model.

Grok-2, the newest update in the Grok lineup, matches ChatGPT and other AI chatbots in conversation capabilities while integrating real-time information from X.

To note, Elon Musk own AI Chatbot has not been universally accessible even from the web, and it needs X Premium or Premium+ subscription to interact with the AI chatbot.

It’s been speculated that after shiting as a mobile app it will end this limitation at least a limited free-tier version of Grok in an app will be available.

The capital xAI has made it possible to focus on both app development and wider accessibility efforts.

However, the organisation faced a major financial surge which makes a challenge for OpenAI with the potential to capture its users.

Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal makes cute confession about wife Katrina Kaif
'SNL' host Jacob Elordi debuts striking new look at Marrakech Film Festival

'SNL' host Jacob Elordi debuts striking new look at Marrakech Film Festival
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive bad news from palace before Christmas
ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update

ChatGPT faces stiff competition after Grok receives a new update
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI
Italian regulators caution GEDI about potential data risks with OpenAI
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy
WhatsApp's latest animated ‘Typing’ bubble update sparks controversy
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues
OpenAI hit with lawsuit from big Canadian news outlets over copyright issues
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
Uncover secrets of 'mysterious' sea that never touches land
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
TikTok, Meta react to social media ban in Australia for kids under 16
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Australian man discovers 4.6 billion-year-old meteorite in most unexpected way
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Kodak pauses film production to upgrade factory and meet growing demand
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Australia to officially become first country to ban social media for under-16
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
Google Chat rolls out easy meeting option for workspace users
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
WhatsApp introduces message notes for forwarded content
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Vietnam requests US to relax high-tech export rules
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality
Sweet innovation: VR lollipop brings taste to virtual reality