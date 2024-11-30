$6.2 million taped banana artwork meets shocking ending: Watch

The famous and most expensive banana attached to the wall with duct tape meets a shocking fate.
Crypto Mogul Justin Sun, after spending $6.2 million on the famous banana artwork “Comedian,” ate it immediately.
According to Fox News, the Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur ate the famous artwork of the Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan after paying $6.2 million (£4.9m) for it at the art auction in New York last week.
After spending millions of dollars on banana artwork, he made a promise to his 227,000 Instagram followers that he would eat that banana once he got it, and days later he fulfilled his promise in front of the media at a news conference in Hong Kong on Friday, November 29, 2024.
Sun, who peeled and ate the iconic banana art in front of the media, claimed, “Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork's history." After taking the first bite of the banana, he said, “It’s much better than other bananas. It’s really quite good… Everyone has a banana to eat.”
Later he wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), "To be honest, for a banana with such a back story, the taste is naturally different from an ordinary one. I could discern a hint of what Big Mike bananas from 100 years ago might have tasted like."
Furthermore, Sun became the third person in the world to publicly eat the conceptual artwork of the Italian artist.