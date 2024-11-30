Sports

Lewis Hamilton makes brutal confession after new setback at Qatar Grand Prix

British race car driver struggles to perform well ahead of his transfer to Ferrari

  • by Web Desk
  • November 30, 2024
Seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton became brutally honest about his performance after another disappointing one at the Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying.

According to Sky Sports, Hamilton finished at number seven on the grid on Friday, November 29, 2024, for Saturday’s Sprint, while George Russell made it to the front row.

The most successful racer in the history of sports who has been struggling with his performance was often beaten by his teammate Russell in qualifying laps and once again faced a disappointing night at Sprint Qualifying.

Speaking to F1 TV after qualifying, Hamilton said, “Same as every other qualifier, not that great. I'm just slow and the same every weekend. So yeah, the car felt relatively decent. No, no issues, and not really much more to say. The long run didn't feel too bad, but when you're always back where I am, it makes it very hard to be competing for, well, almost impossible pretty much, to be competing for wins from there.”

When asked if he felt that reset would help him in improving his performance, he said that he did not believe so, adding, “I mean, the positive is that the car is fast, and George should be out to shoot for pole tomorrow."

Hamilton vowed to do whatever he could during the Sprint scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024, afternoon.

To note, the Qatar Grand Prix is Hamilton's last event with Mercedes before his winter switch to Ferrari.

