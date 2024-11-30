Sci-Tech

Black Friday online shopping hits historic highs across the US

The rise in online shopping could benefit e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart

  • November 30, 2024
US shoppers surprisingly spent about $10.8 billion on online purchases during Black Friday.

As per Reuters, this spending occurred across a range of devices, including mobile phones, laptops and desktops.

This marks the official start of the holiday shopping season for retailers, with competition growing stronger to attract every shoper seeking for discounts.

An updated tally from Adobe Analytics showed that US online spending on Black Friday increased by 10.2%.

As per the outlet, the rise in online shopping could benefit e-commerce giants like Amazon and Walmart.

Walmart, which runs 4,700 US stores has heavily invested in store-to-home delivery services this holiday season.

The best-selling products online included makeup, skincare and haircare products, as well as Bluetooth speakers and espresso machines.

The report further revealed that online toy sales jumped 622% compared to the daily average in October, while Jewellery sales rose by %^!% and appliance sales increased by 476%.

A cloud-based software company, revealed that US online sales rose by 7% on Friday, reaching $17.5 billion.

The company, after analyzing thousands of online retailers noted increased purchases of home appliances and furniture.

