THIS hidden street in Edinburgh will take you back centuries

Do you know that within the National Library of Scotland, there is a hidden street that offers deep insight into what Edinburgh looked like centuries ago, providing a nostalgic view of the city’s past?
As per BBC, Libberton’s Wynd, once located in the heart of the old city, was demolished in the 1830s to make space for George IV Bridge, but a part of the street still remains.
The corridor, named The Void was discovered by library staff and is situated between the bridge walls and the library building, with a secret door for entry.
In the 1990s, library officials stumbled upon it after they removed a small hatch on a wall behind the filing cabinets and crawled through.
On the other side, they found a passage with arches leading to chambers and rooms.
George IV was built to link the heart of Edinburg, the Royal Mile, with the southern side of the city, crossing over the Cowgate, which lies in a valley.
The National Library of Scotland was later built on the top of the bridge, with its floors extending all the way down to the Cowgate below.
Bill Jackson, the former director of the library, told the outlet that he discovered old, decayed furniture, shoes, ledgers and a slate urinal., all more than a century old, but waterlogged and damaged.
"My torch was hardly illuminating anything, it was very dark when I went through and a bit scary and I wanted to get out of there. It was fascinating though,” he said.
Since then he has installed lights and added another door at the Cowgate end of The Void.
However, it is not open to the public, but BBC officials granted special permission to see inside.