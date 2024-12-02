World

English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift

Labour has rejected the previous government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda

  • December 02, 2024
A recent report revealed that more than 20,000 people have crossed the English Channel in small boats.

As per BBC, there was a notable increase in crossings this October compared to the previous year.

Although, this year’s crossings remain below the record levels, due to a late-summer surge, they are higher than last year’s figures, indicating a growing challenge for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

In the meantime, privately government ministers acknowledge that addressing irregular, illegal migration is crucial for shaping the public’s view of the government.

The most recent figures, updated on Monday, show that 122 people arrived in two small boats on Sunday, bringing the total since July 5.

This compares to 17,020 who made the crossing between the same dates last year.

The number of migrants crossing during Labour's first five months in office is roughly similar to the 20,839 who crossed between July and November 2021.

Moreover, Labour has rejected the previous government’s plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda in an effort to discourage crossings.

Last week, ministers announced a plan for the UK to provide funding to Iraq to strengthen its border security.

