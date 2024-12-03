Sports

Don Bradman’s famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid

  • December 03, 2024
A cap worn by Australian cricket icon Don Bradman, known as a “baggy green” fetched 479,700 Australian dollars (£245,000) at a Sydney auction.

As per BBC Sports, the cap was purchased for 390,000 Australian dollars (£200,000) as the base price before adding the buyer’s premium to the final price.

Auction house Bonhams described the cap as "sun faded and worn", with "some insect damage" and "some loss to [the] edge of [the] peak".

Bradman wore the cap during the 1947-48 home Test series against India, where he achieved his 100th first-class century.

Since 2010, the cap had been loaned to the Bradman Museum in his hometown of Bowral.

Bradman, nicknamed “The Don,” was widely regarded as the greatest batsman of all time.

His career Test batting average of 99.94 is regarded by some as the greatest achievement by any athlete in any major sport.

Bradman, who passed away at the age of 92 in 2001, was so consistently exceptional that former Australian captain Bill Woodfull described him as “worth these batsmen to Australia.”

Not only this, Bradman’s image has been featured on postage and coins and a museum dedicated to his life was opened while he was still alive.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of his birth, which was on August 27, 2008, the Royal Australian Mint released a special $5 gold coin featuring his image as a tribute.

Don Bradman's famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid

Don Bradman's famous cap from 1947-48 series fetches record-breaking bid
