Sports

Carlos Alcaraz adds controversial training method to his routine

The Spanish tennis player most recently secured his win in the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz

  • By Hania Jamil
Carlos Alcaraz is not holding back when it comes to his training, including adding some bold techniques into his already intense routine.

The Spaniard was seen wearing black straps around his legs during a warm-up at the ATP Finals in Turin, prompting speculations that he might have sustained an injury.

However, The Mirror UK reported that the straps are an intentional element of his workout plan to restrict his blood circulation.

Known as occlusion bands, these tools limit circulation in the limbs, allowing athletes to build muscle strength and condition their bodies more effectively for competition.

Alcaraz began using them in 2023 on his right arm, later adding them on both arms, and most recently, he was spotted with them on his legs during gym workouts and pre-match sessions.

The blood flow restriction technique was first created for physical therapy and injury recovery. By reducing blood flow, it induces a low-oxygen environment in the muscles, forcing them to exert greater effort even during lighter loads.

Alcaraz continuous' training efforts are not disappointing the tennis star, as the 22-year-old secured a thrilling win at the ATP Finals against Taylor Fritz on Tuesday with a score of 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Notably, Carlos Alcaraz is now just one win away from bagging the year-end world No. 1 ranking, which Jannik Sinner snatched after winning the Paris Masters title.

