Sports

Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris

Racing Bulls, the sister team of Red Bull Racing, has vowed to take strict action against employees giving McLaren driver thumbs down

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris
Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris

Racing Bulls have issued an apology after a video went viral, featuring a team member making a thumbs-down gesture as McLaren's Lando Norris collects the winner's trophy at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

In the video, the unidentified employee wearing the team uniform was caught filming the podium celebrations on a smartphone and then turned and repeatedly gave a thumbs down to fans below.

Another team member put the person's arm down and appeared to gesture for them to stop.

In their official statement, Racing Bulls said that the action "doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit".

"We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team and fan both on and off the track," the statement read.

Without going into much detail, Racing Bulls said the matter had been handled internally.

Lando Norris' victory on Sunday extended his lead over teammate Oscar Piastri to 24 points in the drivers' championship, and now the British driver has accumulated 390 points.

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson finished seventh and Isack Hadjar eighth at Interlagos, leaving the team sixth in the constructors' championship.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

FIFA under fire for allegedly using 'fake' player unions amid welfare concerns

FIFA under fire for allegedly using 'fake' player unions amid welfare concerns
FIFA has landed in hot water for picking and choosing the union bodies when it comes to players' concerns amid a hectic schedule

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return
Lionel Messi’s visit to the revamped Camp Nou sparked speculation about a Barcelona FC return

Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life

Lewis Hamilton pens heartwarming message for ‘first love’ of his life
‘Honoured and proud son’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates his mother’s 70th birthday after Brazilian GP

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James

Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James
National Basketball Association during the 2024 season generated whopping $10.58 billion in revenue

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena

Novak Djokovic reveals unexpected story of meeting his ‘love of life’ Jelena
Novak Djokovic and Jelena married in 2014 after a ‘long, serious relationship’

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut

Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, receives advice from the President and Tiger Woods for first LPGA event

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery

Spain federation left stunned as Lamine Yamal undergoes unannounced surgery
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has undergone surgery on a recurring groin problem

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive

Carlos Alcaraz stuns at ATP Finals to keep year-end No.1 hopes alive
Carlos Alcaraz is just one win away from securing the year-end world No.1 ranking

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘soon’ retirement statement just got major plot twist
Cristiano Ronaldo is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.

Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona

Lamine Yamal injury saga: RFEF dismisses rift rumours between Spain, Barcelona
Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal has continued to play full matches for Barcelona in recent weeks

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning

Hamilton, Leclerc break silence after Elkann’s ‘focus on driving’ warning
Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticized Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after Brazilian Grand Prix

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return

James to step onto court with Lakers’ G‑League squad, hinting at his return
LeBron James to join Lakers’ G‑League team for practice, marking another step forward in his rehab