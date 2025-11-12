Racing Bulls issues apology after employee caught booing Lando Norris

Racing Bulls have issued an apology after a video went viral, featuring a team member making a thumbs-down gesture as McLaren's Lando Norris collects the winner's trophy at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
In the video, the unidentified employee wearing the team uniform was caught filming the podium celebrations on a smartphone and then turned and repeatedly gave a thumbs down to fans below.
Another team member put the person's arm down and appeared to gesture for them to stop.
In their official statement, Racing Bulls said that the action "doesn't reflect our team's values or the spirit".
"We believe in celebrating great racing and showing respect to every driver, team and fan both on and off the track," the statement read.
Without going into much detail, Racing Bulls said the matter had been handled internally.
Lando Norris' victory on Sunday extended his lead over teammate Oscar Piastri to 24 points in the drivers' championship, and now the British driver has accumulated 390 points.
Meanwhile, Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson finished seventh and Isack Hadjar eighth at Interlagos, leaving the team sixth in the constructors' championship.