Kai Trump reveals Donald Trump, Tiger Woods’ tips before LPGA debut

Kai Trump has revealed she received advice from her grandfather, US President Donald Trump, and golf legend Tiger Woods ahead of her LPGA debut.
According to Sky News, Trump is set to make her LPGA Tour debut in The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
She received a sponsor exemption to play in the event in Florida, the penultimate event on the LPGA schedule that typically has one of the strongest fields of the year outside the majors.
Trump said, “I know my game pretty well so I have a few people watch things over. I don't really work with anyone right now. And my grandpa pretty much told me to go out there and have fun. Just don't get nervous. Try my best not to."
Trump is a high school senior in Florida who has committed to playing college golf at the University of Miami in 2026.
She has more than six million combined followers across social media and recently started an apparel and lifestyle brand aimed at empowering young women in sports.
The 18-year-old also revealed she had been given advice from Woods.
"He is the best golfer in the entire world. I would say that. And he's even better person. He told me to go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens,” she added.
WNBA star Caitlin Clark will also be a part of The ANNIKA tournament, competing in the pro-am for the second straight year.