Audi unveils ‘most striking’ F1 livery ahead of 2026 debut 

Audi has unveiled its “most striking” Formula One livery ahead of its debut in 2026.
According to Formula 1, the German automotive brand revealed the colour scheme of its first F1 car in an event in Munich on Wednesday, November 12.
Audi believes that it has made a “clear and ambitious” statement with its R26's livery that will officially enter the world of F1 next year.
The R26's design combines Audi's iconic colours, titanium, red, and black, in a modern geometric pattern.
The red Audi rings on the car are also featured, paying tribute to the brand's rich motorsport history in rallying, Le Mans, and Formula E.
Audi chief creative officer Massimo Frascella said, “The Audi R26 Concept is a clear statement and provides a preview of the colour scheme and design of the brand's first Formula 1 race car, which will be unveiled in January. This visual identity is based on the recently introduced design philosophy and its four design principles: clear, technical, intelligent and emotional.”
“We are implementing a unifying design language that draws together every aspect of our organisation. This makes the Formula 1 project a pioneer for the new brand identity, which will be rolled out in the future both for the F1 team and Audi as a whole," he added.
Audi CEO Gernot Döllner noted that by entering the pinnacle of motorsport, “Audi is making a clear, ambitious statement.” He added that F1 will work as a catalyst for a “leaner, faster and more innovative Audi."
Notably, the current drivers, Germany's Nico Hulkenberg and Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto, will remain in place next year.