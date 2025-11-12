Sports

Barcelona president Joan Laporta breaks silence on Lionel Messi return

Lionel Messi’s visit to the revamped Camp Nou sparked speculation about a Barcelona FC return

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Barcelona FC president Joan Laporta has broken his silence after Lionel Messi's surprise visit to the revamped Camp Nou has sparked return speculations.

According to Goal, the eight-time Ballon d’Or award winner this week made a secret visit to the Barcelona stadium, hinting at the reunion with his old club.

The question regarding the possible return of the Inter Miami player was raised with Laporta, who dismissed all the rumours while calling them "unrealistic scenarios."

He told Catalunya Radio, “I didn't know he was coming, but the Spotify Camp Nou is his home. When they explained how it happened, I thought it was a sweet little spur-of-the-moment decision; he'd just finished dinner and felt like coming with some friends. It's only right that Leo receives the most beautiful tribute in the world.”

“When it's finished, we'll have a capacity of 105,000 fans, so we'd love to have him there. We're working on the tribute and on ensuring that the best football in the world can be seen, and as part of the tribute, we'd like to offer Leo the tribute he deserves," Laporta added.

It is worth noting that Barcelona wants to give Messi a big farewell once the Camp Nou renovations are completed, as the football star did not get a chance to say goodbye properly to Barcelona fans after he hastily left for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2021.

