2028 LA Olympics schedule revealed: Women set to kick off the games 

With more than two and a half years remaining, the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics' schedule has been dropped with some key decisions.
Organisers on Wednesday, November 12, released the full schedule of events for the next Summer Games, with notable tweaks.
The Olympics will kick off with the women's 100-metre track final on July 15 at the LA Memorial Coliseum, and the men's 100 final, which traditionally goes first, will be held the next evening.
"We want to come out (for) these Games with a bang, and likely that race will be among the most watched of all the races in the Games," Shana Ferguson, LA28's chief of sport and head of games delivery, said on a call with the media on Tuesday.
She added, "We just want to start that Day 1 with a massive, massive showcase of the fastest females in the world."
Swimming, which is usually held in the first week of the Olympics, has been rescheduled after track and field because swimming is sharing a venue with the opening ceremony.
This is because the officials will need time to convert the 2028 Stadium (as Sofi Stadium, home of the NFL's LA Rams and Chargers, will be known for non-Olympic purposes) into a pool.
Moreover, the LA Olympics will feature a record number of female athletes, with 50.5% of the total athlete quota allocated to women in the Games' 51 sports.
Several sports are making their Olympic debut in Los Angeles, including flag football. The men's tournament, which could include NFL players, ends July 21 with the medal games in prime time. The women's tournament ends the next day.
Competition will actually begin two days before the opening ceremony. Women's cricket, men's handball and men's field hockey open the Olympic programme t 9 a.m. (PT) on July 12.
The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. (PT) on July 14, and the closing ceremony, at the LA Memorial Coliseum, is at 6 p.m. (PT) on July 30.
Notably, the 2028 Paralympic schedule is expected to be released later this year.