Richest NBA players of all time from Michael Jordan to LeBron James

National Basketball Association during the 2024 season generated whopping $10.58 billion in revenue

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Michael Jordan to LeBron James, richest NBA players of all time
Michael Jordan to LeBron James, richest NBA players of all time 

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is one of the most well-known leagues in the world of sports. 

The premier competition when it comes to basketball, the league is a lucrative market for investors, brands, and advertisers.

According to Give Me Sport, the NBA makes a ton of money each year. Even as per some reports, the league generated a whopping $10.58 billion in revenue last season.

So here is the list of richest NBA players of all time.

Michael Jordan:

Regarded by many to be the greatest player of all time, Michael Jordan is the epitome of a sportsperson who found success outside of sports. His career as a basketball player aside, Jordan's numerous endorsements and investments resulted in him accumulating a net worth of $3 billion.

A net worth that makes him the richest athlete, not just in the history of the NBA, but in the history of sports.

Over the course of his 14-year career, he earned $90 million playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards. However, a chunk of his wealth came from his endorsements. He worked with the likes of McDonald's, Hanes, Gatorade, and Chevrolet.

LeBron James:

The second active player on this list and the richest player currently in the NBA is LeBron James. The King has a massive net worth of $1 billion, and is just one of two NBA players considered to be a billionaire.

Currently in his 21st season in the league, LeBron has earned $479,466,457 over the years. This, combined with his numerous endorsements and business ventures, contributed to his status as a billionaire.

Apart from his lifetime deal with Nike, King James has a diverse portfolio. He has invested heavily in a number of different industries. Whether it is the fast-food business in Blaze Pizza or his own alcoholic beverage, Lobos.

Magic Johnson:

Considered by many to be one of the greatest players of all time, Magic Johnson comes in at No. 3. With a net worth of $800 million, Johnson is a player many looked at as the poster boy for an athlete turned successful businessman.

A Hall of Famer, Johnson had one of the most interesting NBA contracts. He spent 12 seasons in the NBA, from 1979-1991, but in 1984 he signed a contract that saw him collect a paycheck from the Lakers until 2009, mounting up to $39,342,860 in career earnings.

Now valued at $1 billion, Johnson has conducted a lot of business in the company's name. Most notably, he has a lucrative sports portfolio, which consists of ownership in the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the MLS' Los Angeles Football Club, the MLB's LA Dodgers, the NFL's Washington Commanders, and the eSports team, Team Liquid.

Junior Bridgeman:

The fourth on the list is Junior Bridgeman who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, and reportedly earned no more than $350,000 a season.

While he wasn't exactly a legendary figure, he did leave quite the mark and even had his No.2 jersey retired by the Bucks.

Bridgeman decided to buy his first fast-food franchise when he purchased a Wendy's franchise. After that, one franchise grew to 160 franchises and before long, he founded Bridgeman Foods, Inc., a company focused on the franchisee model

Vinnie Johnson:

Making the top-five, and rather unexpectedly, is a player that may not be as well-known as those before him. Vinnie Johnson spent 14 seasons in the NBA, accumulating around $3,190,000 in career earnings.

However, it wasn't on the court that Johnson made his money. Following his short but fruitful NBA career that saw him win two championships with the Detroit Pistons, Johnson turned to a life as a businessman.

At first, he tried to get into the construction business but failed after his first project. Not content with simply twiddling his thumbs in retirement, Johnson moved to the auto packaging business, where he found the Piston Group.

As the CEO and chairman, he has seen through many years of success, as the company generates close to $3 billion in annual revenue. As a result, he now has a net worth close to $500 million.

Top 10 richest NBA players of all-time:

1. Michael Jordan

2. LeBron James

3. Magic Johnson

4. Junior Bridgeman

5. Vinnie Johnson

6. Shaquille O'Neal

7. Hakeem Olajuwon

8. Kevin Durant

9. Grant Hill

10. David Robinson

